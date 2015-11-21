'Saddest day in racing': Australian crowd favourite, Red Cadeaux, has been put down

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 03: Gerald Mosse rides Red Cadeaux during race seven The Emirates Melbourne Cup on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

People’s favourite and three time Melbourne Cup runner up, Red Cadeaux, has been put down following injuries sustained at this year’s Melbourne Cup on November 3.

Victoria Racing Club Chief Executive, Simon Love, confirmed the death this morning after the rising 10-year-old gelding, who had been trained by Ed Dunlop, suffered serious leg injuries during the Melbourne Cup race and was rushed to a veterinary clinic, despite being touted as one of the leading contenders at the annual horse-racing event.

“Red was one of the world’s most travelled horses, and Australia was fortunate to feature on his itinerary on six occasions. He was the first international horse to contest five Emirates Melbourne Cups, a race he seemed to reserve his best performances for with three second placings. He just loved Australia and Australia certainly loved him,” said Love.

In his career, Red Cadeaux has been runner up in three out of the five races he has participated in during the Melbourne Cup, earning more than $8 million in prize money.

Dunlop described the loss as his “saddest day in racing” saying that the “complication was irreversible and the decision to euthanise the horse, whilst terribly hard, was made in his best interests”.

“Red Cadeaux has given us and the racing public so much joy competing with great distinction across the world. He was an incredibly tough competitor with a wonderful nature and he will be dearly missed by all.”

His death marks the third horse to die in the last two years of the Melbourne Cup, following the deaths of crowd favourites Admire Rakti, who suffered a heart attack, and Araldo, whose leg was caught in a fence.

Red Cadeaux will be buried at the Flemington Racecourse, as per the request of his owner Ronnie Arculli.

Meanwhile, tributes have been flowing for Red Cadeaux on Twitter:

RIP warhorse Red Cadeaux. Tough as teak and a champ any trainer would dream of having in their yard. Thoughts are with @EdDunlopRacing team. — Gai Waterhouse (@GaiWaterhouse1) November 21, 2015

Vale RED CADEAUX. Like all of Australia we are devastated by your loss. Big Red, we miss you already. pic.twitter.com/aMPn2NcPoe — Bronwen Healy (@FamousPony46) November 21, 2015

What a horse!! Red Cadeaux loses battle and was put down this morning. Would have fought right to the end. End of an era. So sad! — Darryl Brohman (@therealbigmarn) November 20, 2015

Thoughts & condolences are with Ed, Trevor @EdDunlopRacing and all on the loss of a legend. RIP Red Cadeaux pic.twitter.com/W9LTLIR7pj — Australian Turf Club (@atc_races) November 20, 2015

Thanks for so many memories, Big Red, both on and off the track pic.twitter.com/V9HngZF66j — The Jockey Club (@TheJockeyClub) November 20, 2015

