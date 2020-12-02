The 11 saddest breakups in ‘Bachelor’ history

- Over dozens of seasons, there have been countless breakups on “The Bachelor.”
- But these 11 stand out when reflecting on the show’s history.
- Watching Rachel Recchia have an emotional breakdown during this season of “The Bachelor” was tough.
Unfortunately, Clayton decided to end things with them two days later in a joint breakup, after deciding he still loved Susie (who had already left the show).
Again, Gabby was angry (and it was iconic), and Rachel was shattered. She told him that she had fought for him every day, that this decision would “haunt” him, and expressed disbelief that he was about to put her in a car to leave. She even told the cameras she couldn’t believe he didn’t shed a single tear, while she was crying buckets in front of him.
Thankfully, Gabby and Rachel were both able to tell Clayton off at “After the Final Rose,” and then were subsequently named the next Bachelorettes. Not too bad of a consolation prize.
Desiree’s response, understandably, was to sob. Watching the two of them cry together and process their breakup was one of the rawest moments in the show’s history.
Rachel was devastated, and viewers watched their agonizingly long breakup, as they each refused to compromise on their beliefs. While we watched a condensed version, it was obvious they spent hours trying to hash things out. Rachel cried her eyelashes off! Bachelor Nation will never forget.
Instead, she was brutally dumped on camera by Arie, who refused to leave when she asked him repeatedly to leave her alone so she could process. This stuck with viewers so much that she became the next “Bachelorette” star, and received thousands of dollars on Venmo for wine money.
It turns out, his fears were well-founded. Becca picked Garrett, but before they could ride off into the sunset, she had to break Blake’s heart in the very hot Maldives sun. He was sweating bullets, and to add insult to injury, Becca told Blake she had been pretty sure she was going to pick him, until she changed her mind.
At the finale, Kaitlyn let Nick go through his entire speech, and even let him take out the ring, before she decided to step in. Nick’s feeble “No?” after she told him to stop remains heartbreaking years later.
There’s no doubt that “Bachelorette” fans all over the country were screaming at their TV screens when Hannah dumped Tyler.
So, when Ben ended things with JoJo, she was completely devastated. Everyone across Bachelor Nation immediately rallied behind her, and the rest is history.
