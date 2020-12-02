The 11 saddest breakups in ‘Bachelor’ history

Clayton went through three breakups during his season finale, but none was more heart-wrenching than when he broke up with Rachel.

Clayton first traumatized his final two contestants, Gabby and Rachel, when he decided to tell them during a rose ceremony that he was in love with both of them and had slept with both of them during Fantasy Suites. While Gabby responded with righteous anger, Rachel was simply devastated — her sobs echoed throughout the building — but she still stayed.

Unfortunately, Clayton decided to end things with them two days later in a joint breakup, after deciding he still loved Susie (who had already left the show).

Again, Gabby was angry (and it was iconic), and Rachel was shattered. She told him that she had fought for him every day, that this decision would “haunt” him, and expressed disbelief that he was about to put her in a car to leave. She even told the cameras she couldn’t believe he didn’t shed a single tear, while she was crying buckets in front of him.

Thankfully, Gabby and Rachel were both able to tell Clayton off at “After the Final Rose,” and then were subsequently named the next Bachelorettes. Not too bad of a consolation prize.

Watch their breakup here.