ABC JoJo sobbing in an aeroplane hangar lives in infamy.

Over dozens of seasons, there have been countless breakups on “The Bachelor.”

But these 10 stand out when reflecting on the show’s history.

Seeing JoJo sobbing inside an aeroplane hangar after breaking up with Luke is an image that’s burned into every “Bachelorette” fan’s brain.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There have been almost 50 seasons of “Bachelor”-related content, and no shortage of funny, dramatic, and most of all, sad, breakups during the show’s long run.

But these 10 breakups stand out even to the most dedicated “Bachelor” fan. From Nick’s excruciating almost-proposal to Desiree’s emotional breakdown in Antigua, these are the 10 saddest breakups in “Bachelor” history.

Keep scrolling to see who made the cut â€” and have the tissues ready.

When Brooks — seemingly out of nowhere — revealed he wasn’t in love with Desiree, she was devastated.

ABC Brooks and Desiree.

During Desiree’s season, it seemed like Brooks was her clear front-runner and he made it all the way to the end of the show. But, seemingly out of nowhere, Brooks pulled Desiree aside and told her that he wasn’t in love with her during the finale in Antigua.

Desiree’s response, understandably, was to sob. Watching the two of them cry together and process their breakup was one of the rawest moments in the show’s history.

Watch their breakup here.

There are few more iconic images than Jason weeping over a balcony after sending runner-up Molly home.

ABC Jason.

Yes, it all worked out in the end, and Jason and Molly eventually reunited after the show aired – but we’d posit it should have been obvious they were soulmates when it looked like Jason was seriously considering jumping off the balcony to get her to come back.

Watch Jason’s balcony meltdown here.

When Rachel and Peter broke up, Rachel cried so hard her fake eyelashes came off.

ABC Peter and Rachel.

Much like Desiree and Brooks, Rachel and Peter seemed rock solid all season long – that is, until Peter made it clear he wasn’t going to be able to propose at the end of the season.

Rachel was devastated, and viewers watched their agonizingly long breakup, as they each refused to compromise on their beliefs. While we watched a condensed version, it was obvious they spent hours trying to hash things out. Rachel cried her eyelashes off! Bachelor Nation will never forget.

Watch their breakup here.

One of “Bachelor in Paradise’s” shocking and saddest breakups was when Kirk completely blindsided Carly.

ABC Kirk and Carly.

Kirk and Carly had been so stable the entire season, the rest of their castmates had been calling them the “married couple.” But in the finale, Kirk sat Carly down and dumped her at the last second before Fantasy Suites. This came so far out of left field that Carly jokingly asked if he was breaking up with her … and then he did.

Watch their breakup here.

It felt like viewers were intruding when they watched Arie break up with his fiancée Becca on camera.

ABC Arie and Becca.

While this wouldn’t be the first (or last) time a lead dumped their final rose recipient to return to their runner-up, it was the first time viewers got such an intimate look at the entire thing. Becca thought they were having a “happy couple weekend,” which is what winning couples do in between the show finishing filming and airing on TV.

Instead, she was brutally dumped on camera by Arie, who refused to leave when she asked him repeatedly to leave her alone so she could process. This stuck with viewers so much that she became the next “Bachelorette” star, and received thousands of dollars on Venmo for wine money.

Watch their breakup here.

Becca, for her part, was also involved in a very upsetting breakup when she picked Garrett over Blake.

ABC Blake and Becca.

For the entire season, it seemed like Blake and Becca were solid, especially to Blake. But towards the end, Blake began spiraling and doubting their relationship.

It turns out, his fears were well-founded. Becca picked Garrett, but before they could ride off into the sunset, she had to break Blake’s heart in the very hot Maldives sun. He was sweating bullets, and to add insult to injury, Becca told Blake she had been pretty sure she was going to pick him, until she changed her mind.

Watch their breakup here.

Kaitlyn’s season wasn’t Nick’s first go-around, but their breakup was much tougher to watch than his breakup with Andi.

ABC Kaitlyn and Nick.

Nick joined Kaitlyn’s season late, after it was revealed they had been texting prior to her becoming the Bachelorette. While he didn’t make any friends during the season, his connection to Kaitlyn was always evident.

At the finale, Kaitlyn let Nick go through his entire speech, and even let him take out the ring, before she decided to step in. Nick’s feeble “No?” after she told him to stop remains heartbreaking years later.

Watch their breakup here.

After Hannah broke up with Tyler, she went on to pick someone who had been lying to her all season.

ABC Tyler and Hannah.

Tyler C. is one of the most popular contestants in “Bachelor” history, so it was sad enough to see Hannah break up with him. But what made it doubly upsetting was that viewers knew something Hannah didn’t – she had picked Jed, who had been lying to her all season about having a girlfriend back home.

There’s no doubt that “Bachelorette” fans all over the country were screaming at their TV screens when Hannah dumped Tyler.

JoJo crying in an aeroplane hangar after breaking up with Luke is unforgettable.

ABC JoJo.

Even though it was pretty obvious that JoJo was picking Jordan, it didn’t make it any less sad when she blindsided Luke after hometowns and sent him packing. The breakup affected her so much she squatted in the middle of an aeroplane hangar in a skintight dress and started sobbing. It still tugs at our heartstrings years later.

Watch their breakup here.

The end of JoJo’s relationship with Ben was also very sad in its own right.

ABC Ben and JoJo.

Ben committed the ultimate “Bachelor” sin when he told both Lauren B. and JoJo that he loved them. Understandably, both thought it meant he was picking them, but of course, that’s not how the show works.

So, when Ben ended things with JoJo, she was completely devastated. Everyone across Bachelor Nation immediately rallied behind her, and the rest is history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.