FOR SALE: Saddam Hussein's Butt Cheek

The statue, before it was hacked to pieces

This is not the type of item you see hit the auction market on a daily basis.A bronze buttock from the statue of Saddam Hussein, which was famously toppled in Baghdad after U.S. troops invaded in 2003 is about to be sold to the highest bidder, AFP reports.



How did the notorious backside get from Iraq to Britain, where it will be auctioned?

AFP explains:

A former soldier from Britain’s elite SAS regiment retrieved the two-foot (0.6-meter) wide piece of history and took it back to Britain shortly after U.S. marines dragged the statue down on live television.

Nigel “Spud” Ely, now 52, was working with media covering the fall of Baghdad at the time. He said the marines gave him permission to remove the buttock using a hammer and a crowbar.

The resulting chunk is about two square feet, and is expected to sell for around $15,400 at the Oct. 27 sale by Hansons Auctioneers in Derby, England.

