13 Sad, Sad Facts About Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Each Thanksgiving, we cut, tear, and rip apart roasted, glistening turkeys like it will be our last meal on Earth. And we love doing it.

For those of you eating turkey this Thanksgiving, there are some facts you should know, first. Facts about flying turkeys, frozen turkeys, and the sad secret of the lucky pardoned turkey that might not be so lucky.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.