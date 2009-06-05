Sad Times For Men

While the overall unemployment rate stands at 9.4%, the unemployment rate for adult men is at 9.8%, just the latest sign that the downturn has not been particularly kind to the XY-chromosomed.



Dig below the top-line numbers, and it gets worse. Men are having more problems in the dating market, according to the AP (seriously). Along the same lines, there’s more female-on-male domestic violence these days, as a result of the economy.

Then there are all those commercials you see on CNBC for “Low-T” (Low-Testosterone). Do you think the market downturn and loss of wealth might have something to do with that? Yeah, we think so.

On the other hand, men are contributing to their own demise. It’s been reported that stressed-out bankers are turning to Italian “comfort food” more and more. And let’s be honest, by comfort food they don’t mean veal, they mean pasta, and pasta means weight gain, contributing to the lower-T cycle, which only contributes more to their relative status and their position in the job market.

What will reverse the demise?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.