Bad Economy Forces Hipsters To Sell Their Clothes

What a sad, sad site we witnessed today: Young hipsters in Williamsburg, Brooklyn lined up to sell their clothes at the local vintage shop. It seems the bad economy has forced young people to ask tough questions, like whether they really need that faded t-shirt of a 5-K run from a random town in Wisconsin that they’ve never been too, or the sickly green shirt that says Israeli defence Force, or the one with the Coca-Cola logo written in Thai.



A clerk confirmed to us that the down economy has brought sellers out in droves, but that it’s been good for business, since more and more people are opting for used clothes. Sure, yet another company that claims the recession benefits them. As you can see, the line stretches out the door.

