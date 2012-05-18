One Of Wall Street's favourite Steakhouses Is Closing Down Due Soaring Rent And Beef Prices

The steak pictured is not from Ben Benson’s.

Bad news for all the steak lovers.Ben Benson’s Steak House, a restaurant frequented by Wall Streeters, will be closing its doors next month, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Ben Benson’s has been a staple of the Midtown West area for nearly 30 years, and was also voted one of Clusterstock readers’ favourite steakhouses to go for a simple, no-frills meal.

Ben Benson, the owner, said he is closing the restaurant because the landlord, Paramount Group, wouldn’t renew his lease, according to the WSJ. Benson also said he could not afford an increase in the restaurant’s rent with the economic downturn, coupled with the increase in beef prices.

But there may be some hope for those who can’t part from Benson’s steak house—he said there is a 50% chance he may open the restaurant at a new location somewhere in Midtown. We have our fingers crossed!

The steakhouse will serve its last meal on Father’s Day, June 17.

