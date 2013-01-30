'Very Desperate' Unemployed Lawyer Turns To Craigslist

A single dad in Culver City, Calif., is begging for work as a lawyer on Craigslist, claiming he is so desperate he’s willing to take basically any legal job.



We don’t know what’s worse: a single dad begging for work or a recent law school grad working the register at a big box store.New data has revealed there aren’t nearly enough legal industry jobs for all the people graduating from law school. It’s clear the industry needs a drastic change.

And cutting the third year of law school really seems like the best way to start reforming the industry.

It would save students money and allow them to enter the job market earlier, which would hopefully give them more time to find a job and prevent them from also turning to Craigslist in a last-ditch effort to find employment.

