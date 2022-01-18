The rapper and social media star Sad Frosty has died at 24, according to his official Instagram account. Screenshot/YouTube – Sad Frosty

The rapper and social-media star Sad Frosty has died at 24, according to a post on his Instagram account.

The musician had over 40 million Spotify streams with 13 million on his most popular song, “Swerve.”

He was scheduled to perform at a Houston venue on January 22, according to his Spotify page.

The post, which stated he died Friday, said “Long Live Sad Frosty” and shared three photos of the rapper, including one of him standing among flowers, another of him covered in shoes in a bathtub, and one showing him performing.

Insider was unable to verify his real name or his cause or manner of death, although in a November 2019 tweet he said “sad frostys real name is Sam Hernandez.”

There have been no additional posts to his Instagram account since it announced his death.

Sad Frosty’s management team did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The rapper, whom Newsweek reported was from Houston, Texas, had over 40 million Spotify streams and 63,000 TikTok followers. He was also popular on YouTube, where he had almost 100,000 subscribers and uploaded playful music videos that amassed over 9 million views in total.

The Houston Police Department and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences did not immediately return Insider’s requests for comment on Tuesday.

On TikTok, he posted comedy clips and behind-the-scenes footage of him filming music videos.

His most popular song, the bass-heavy trap track “Swerve” from his 2019 album “Playground,” has garnered over 13 million Spotify plays.

Several other popular rappers including Tokyo’s Revenge and Yung Gravy mourned Sad Frosty in the comments of the Instagram post.

The musician was scheduled to perform at Houston’s Soul’d Out venue with rappers DC The Don and Riven on January 22, according to his Spotify page.