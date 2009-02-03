Sad AOL Puts Out Press Release Announcing FreeCreditReport.com Ad Deal (TWX)

We know direct-response advertising is a recession winner, but we were still surprised to see that AOL’s (TWX) mighty ad network Platform-A bothered to put out a press release trumpeting, of all things, a deal with FreeCreditReport.com.



It’s got all the bluster of your usual press release; you know — “ensuring the ability to harness the full power of digital media advertising” — and all that.

There’s even a quote from Platform-A boss Lynda Clarizio: “We are thrilled to begin 2009 with the FreeCreditReport.com expansion and look forward to serving their needs in the coming year.”

Anything to make the sale, we suppose.

Here’s the release:

NEW YORK – (Business Wire) AOL’s Platform-A announced a multi-faceted strategic relationship with FreeCreditReport.com®, the leading provider for online consumer credit reports, scores and monitoring. The partnership will fully leverage Platform-A’s diverse slate of advertising solutions, including deep customised content integration within AOL’s properties and a variety of broad-based campaigns across Platform-A’s networks, http://www.platform-a.com/, ensuring the ability to harness the full power of digital media advertising.

“Our new partnership with FreeCreditReport.com touches almost every advertising solution available at Platform-A. FreeCreditReport.com has given us a clear mandate – use all the tools at our disposal to help them reach a massive consumer base,” said Lynda Clarizio, President of Platform-A. “In the current economic climate, advertisers are looking for results and value. Platform-A can promise what no one else in the industry can deliver – a cost-effective way to ensure scale, targeting and measurement. We are thrilled to begin 2009 with the FreeCreditReport.com expansion and look forward to serving their needs in the coming year.”

“Following a successful 2008 with Platform-A, we are excited to expand our relationship with AOL in a way that allows us to leverage all of their advertising solutions,” said Mike Dean, Chief Marketing Officer of Experian’s Consumer Direct Business. “FreeCreditReport.com simplifies the confusing world of credit information to give consumers more control over their finances.”

As the industry’s largest digital advertising platform, reaching more than 91% of the Internet population, according to comScore Media Metrix, Platform-A’s assets provided in the deal will include the key sites on AOL’s newly formed MediaGlow programming network, Platform-A’s industry-leading display network, behavioural and contextual targeting tools, and the exclusive ability to build creative materials that best communicate to key audiences.

Platform A was established by integrating AOL’s advertising business, Advertising.com, TACODA, Quigo and others to provide marketers with an efficient, effective means to leverage display, video, mobile, contextual, affiliate and search marketing solutions. The mission of Platform-A is to enable marketers to reach their targeted audiences at scale through delivery of highly engaging and effective advertising for maximum value and results. Platform-A now reaches more than 91% of the online audience in the U.S., and has expanded its reach to key countries in Europe. Platform-A, along with MediaGlow and People Networks, represent the three core businesses for AOL.

* Average monthly unique visitors for Q4 2008, according to comScore Media Metrix.

