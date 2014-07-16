Sacré Bleu! Nearly $2 Million Of French Red Spilled As Truck Rolls

If you can hear wailing and the gnashing of teeth, it’s probably French wine lovers, distraught at the news that a semi-trailer carrying 18,000 bottles of Bourdeaux’s finest rolled at a roundabout in south-west France on Tuesday, spilling its 13,500-litre guts all over the terroir.
French newspaper Sud Ouest broke the tragic news of the 2011 Château La Dominique Saint-Emilion grand cru flowing into the gutter outside the commune of Saint-Sulpice-de-Faleyrens.
The 2009 vintage of Château La Dominique sold for $100 a bottle in Australia, so that’s $1.8 million of wine down the drain.
Fans of the movie Sideways won’t be too upset though. It’s made from merlot.
