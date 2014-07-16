Sacré Bleu! Nearly $2 Million Of French Red Spilled As Truck Rolls

A screengrab of the Great Bourdeaux Wine Disaster of 2014 from Sud Oest newspaper.

If you can hear wailing and the gnashing of teeth, it’s probably French wine lovers, distraught at the news that a semi-trailer carrying 18,000 bottles of Bourdeaux’s finest rolled at a roundabout in south-west France on Tuesday, spilling its 13,500-litre guts all over the terroir.

French newspaper Sud Ouest broke the tragic news of the 2011 Château La Dominique Saint-Emilion grand cru flowing into the gutter outside the commune of Saint-Sulpice-de-Faleyrens.

The 2009 vintage of Château La Dominique sold for $100 a bottle in Australia, so that’s $1.8 million of wine down the drain.

Fans of the movie Sideways won’t be too upset though. It’s made from merlot.

