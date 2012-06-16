Sacramento's 'Teacher Of The Year' Laid Off Due To Budget Cuts

Photo: via Huffington Post

Sacramento’s “Teacher Of The Year” received a pink slip this week due to budget cuts in the district, according to KXTV.California’s “last in, first out” policy cost Teacher Of The Year Michelle Apperson her job.



Apperson, who had spent nine years at Sutterville Elementary School, was one of 400 teachers laid off this week. Apperson’s newly earned title of “Teacher Of The Year” couldn’t shield her from the layoffs because of the district’s seniority firing policy.

Firing the Teacher Of The Year seems like the prime example of why many are against California’s “last in, first out” layoff policy.

