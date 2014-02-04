The Craziest Ending Of The Weekend Was In A Big Sky Basketball Game

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The craziest ending to a game this weekend occurred in a college basketball game between Weber State and Sacramento State of the Big Sky Conference.

Following a turnover with seven seconds remaining in overtime and Weber State holding a 1-point lead, a pair of technical fouls led to four made free throws for Sacramento State and a 3-point lead.

Davion Berry of Weber State then hit a long off-balance 3-pointer to tie the game with 0.7 seconds remaining.

Not to be outdone, Dylan Garrity of Sacramento State took the quick inbounds pass and sank a 75-foot shot for the win.

Amazingly, this came after a horrible end to regulation in which neither team scored in the final 2:52 of the second half to force overtime (video via Deadspin.com)

