The Sacramento Kings signed a 7-foot-5, 360-pound center

The Sacramento Kings announced the signing of Sim Bhullar to a 10-day contract on Thursday.

Bhullar, at a massive 7’5″, 360 pounds, is the first NBA player of Indian descent.

After playing two years at New Mexico State University, Bhullar went undrafted and played with the Kings’ Summer League team in Las Vegas. Though he only played 10 minutes in Summer League, he got a training camp invite with the Kings before he was sent down to their D-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns.

Despite Bhullar’s size — and Bighorns coach David Arseneault Jr .says Bhullar wasn’t in great shape — he excelled in a fast-paced system and worked himself into shape in D-League. He averaged 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks per game with a D-League-leading 72% shooting. He logged a triple double in February with 26 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 blocks.

If Bhullar can stay in shape, he has a chance to be a contributor on any team.

He’s enormous:

He can run the floor surprisingly well and doesn’t need the ball:

And he can recover easily on defence:

Of course, for all of Bhullar’s skill, his size is a major factor.

Here, as he sets a screen for a teammate, he looks about double the opponent guard’s size:

Bleacher Report produced a video of Bhullar as he prepared for the NBA Draft. His standing reach is 9’9″ — three inches short of a basketball hoop’s rim.

Bhullar also appeared on “The Late Late Show,” where he towered over host Kunal Nayyar:

With only eight game left in the Kings’ season, Bhullar may only receive a single 10-day contract, but since the Kings are out of the playoffs, he may also get a chance to show what he can do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.