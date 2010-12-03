Sacramento Kings Suing After Player Was Injured By Exercise Ball

Photo: AP

The Sacramento Kings are suing the manufacturers of a rubber exercise ball for $4 million after one of their players suffered a freak injury while using the Gymnic “Burst Resistant” Plus Stability Ball last October. Francisco Garcia missed 52 games last season after breaking his wrist when an exercise ball exploded while he was using it.



Garcia averaged 8.1 points per game last year after returning, down from his career high in 2008 of 12.7.

The Kings are seeking $4 million because that’s the amount they paid Garcia while he was out of action.

