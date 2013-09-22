Democratic Party Official Resigns After Tweeting Nasty Death Wish Against Republican Staffer's Kids

Sacramento Democratic Party spokesman Allan Brauer is out of a job after tweeting out some pretty nasty comments to a staffer for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), according to CBS Sacramento.

Amanda Carpenter, a speechwriter and communications director for Cruz, tweeted Friday that the “GOP beat gun control, changed Obama’s mind on Syria, is holding the line on amnesty. We can defund Obamacare, too!”

Brauer, who was serving as the county’s communications chair, responded not only with wishing for her children’s death, but that it also be “painful.”

Here’s the tweet:

After a number of people replied and started attacking him, he doubled down:

And then finally, he apologized. Carpenter responded back, tweeting, “Thank you. I appreciate it.”

Despite his apology, there was a substantial backlash. The Democratic Party of Sacramento called for and accepted Brauer’s resignation.

“The comments by our volunteer communications chair are appalling and inexcusable,” said DPSC chair Kerri Asbury in a statement. “No matter what our political disagreements may be, wishing harm is never an acceptable response during heated public debate or any other time. Mr. Brauer has apologized for his comments and expressed his remorse.”

