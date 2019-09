Remember that kid that tossed a backward halfcourt shot through the basket at the end of the first quarter a few weeks ago?



This might be better.

A routine inbound pass by Sacopee Valley (Maine) High School turned awesome when the ball bounced off one (and maybe two) opponent’s feet and up through the hoop. Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.