In a stunning move, a bankruptcy court granted the Sackler family immunity from all future opioid lawsuits

In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses leave pill bottles in protest outside the headquarters of Sackler-owned Purdue Pharma, in Stamford, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP)

Members of the Sackler family, which owns OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, have been granted immunity from future opioid lawsuits in a stunning bankruptcy settlement that was approved on Wednesday.

The bankruptcy plan, approved by Federal Judge Robert Drain, grants Sacklers freedom from liability in cases involving harm caused by Oxycontin, according to NPR.

In return, the Sackler family has to pay a $US4.3 ($AU6) billion settlement and will give up ownership of the company.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.