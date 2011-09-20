SACKED: The NFL Has By Far The Slowest Mobile Website Of Any Major Sports League

The National Football League is blowing away the sports world when it comes to television ratings.



The NFL’s mobile website, however, could use some work.

In August, NFL.com took an average of 18.36 seconds to load, according to statistics complied by Compuware’s Performance division.

That’s three seconds longer than Major League Baseball, eight longer than the NBA, and more than 10 seconds longer than it takes to load NHL.com.

Additionally, NFL.com is only available around 93.5% of the time, much less than the other three. (They range from 95.4% to 98.57%).

Maybe the owners should take some of those huge profits and invest them in their site.

