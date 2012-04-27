Indian Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar To Become A Member Of Parliament

Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been recommended for a seat in India’s upper house of parliament, the Rajya Sabha.Tendulkar is expected to become a member of parliament under a constitutional provision that allows the President to nominate 12 members to the upper house, according to The Times of India.



Article 80 of the constitution allows for the nomination of “persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as the following, namely: Literature, science, art and social service.” Tendulkar’s nomination comes for his contribution to the sport and is the first sportsman to be nominated to the upper house.

