Sachin Tendulkar Just Got Out On 74 In The First Innings Of His Final Test Match

Bummer.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is playing his final Test match against the West Indies in Mumbai. He just got dismissed for 74.

He finished on 38 not out yesterday and has brought up his 50 today, sending India and the cricketing world nuts in anticipation of a possible century in his final match.

He gets one more chance for a final century in the second innings.

Where do you start? 200 Tests. 100 international centuries, 51 of them in Tests. And an exhausting 15,900 Test runs, give or take, depending on what he notches up in Mumbai.

Tendulkar, the “Little Master”, is a rock star in India. He can’t leave his home during the day because of the mobbing he would receive. He is a car enthusiasts and sometimes takes his sports cars out for a drive in the dead of night because it’s the only time that he can get about.

EBay in India has opened up a special section of its website for Tendulkar memorabilia. A tweet yesterday by Tendulkar thanking fans for their support has become the most-retweeted ever in India.

I am really touched with #ThankYouSachin messages. Your support all these years have inspired me to give my best. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 13, 2013

The Twitter stream on Tendulkar has been a terrific outpouring of support and barracking.

Here are a few choice tweets:

Sachin Tendulkar has been in form longer than some of our guys have been alive. – NZ's Daniel Vettori #ThankYouSachin #cricket — Jean Sutherland (@JeanNamibian) November 15, 2013

Whole world is shouting "Sachiiin Sachin" except Arjun Tendulkar.He is "Paaapaaaaaa papaa" #ThankYouSachin — Rahul Yadav (@rahulyrical) November 15, 2013

Cricket would have been only cricket in India after Sir Sachin Tendulkar ……… NOT A RELIGION ! Will Miss u sir #ThankYouSachin — dilpreet (@dilpreetdhlln) November 15, 2013

if any body can stop or time in INDIA,, this man can do GOD OF CRICKET SACHIN TENDULKAR,,@BCCI #ThankYouSachin — Ramnathprabhu (@prabhmech) November 15, 2013

RT @dna: Office attendance goes thin to watch Sachin Tendulkar in action http://t.co/67ggHKTyd6 — Arun Raju (@aronraju) November 15, 2013

