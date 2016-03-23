An artist uses magnetic liquid to make these shapeshifting sculptures

Ferrofluid is a liquid that becomes magnetized when it’s in a magnetic field. It’s made with tiny particles that contain iron, mixed with a liquid. Artists Sachiko Kodama has harnessed its creepy powers to make incredible changing sculptures.
Story by Jacob Shamsian, editing by Stephen Parkhurst
