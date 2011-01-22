WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION: Sacha Baron Cohen To Play Saddam Hussein

That’s right!



Working with former Seinfeld writers, the Borat (and Brüno) actor will play a fictional Saddam Hussein, working for a third time with director Larry Charles.

Very appropriately, the film’s inspiration stems from the totally ridiculous: “The Dictator,” will be adapted from “Zabibah and the King,” a best-selling Iraqi romance novel originally published anonymously in 2000.

The novel was rumoured to have been written by (or ghostwritten under the strong influence of) none other than Saddam Hussein.

However the budget for the film, $58 million according to Fox News, is not ridiculous at all.

According to the distributor, Paramount Pictures, this film “tells the heroic story of a dictator who risked his life to ensure that democracy would never come to the country he so lovingly oppressed.”

