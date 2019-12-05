Sacha Baron Cohen slams Google billionaires Sergey Brin and Larry Page for stepping down: 'You're the Silicon Six'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

The “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen has criticised Google’s founders for stepping down from their roles at the company.

Cohen pointed out that Larry Page and Sergey Brin still had voting control of the company, and he accused Google and YouTube of facilitating the spread of white supremacy and conspiracy theories.

Google employees have also expressed their anger at Page and Brin for leaving rather than staying to fix the problems within the company.

The actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has laid into Google’s billionaire founders for leaving the company.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced they were stepping down as CEO and president of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, on Tuesday. Page and Brin confirmed in their goodbye letter that they would remain as board members and shareholders, and the pair still have voting control of the company.

“First you drop your ‘Don’t Be Evil’ mantra, now you ‘drop out’?” Cohen tweeted on Wednesday. “You still control 51% of voting shares, so stop @Google and @YouTube from spreading white supremacy & conspiracies.”

“So long as you profit from hate, you are the #SiliconSix,” Cohen concluded.

REUTERS/Chip East Google’s founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

The “Silicon Six” is a term Cohen used in a speech he gave to the Anti-Defamation League last month about online hate speech. The term refers to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Page and Brin; their successor Sundar Pichai; YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki; and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Cohen isn’t the first to criticise Page and Brin for stepping away from their roles. Numerous Google employees have also voiced dismay at the founders’ stepping away.

“Some had seriously hoped Sergey and Larry would step in and fix Google,” the employee activist group Google Walkout For Real Change tweeted. “Instead of righting the sinking ship, they jumped ship.”

