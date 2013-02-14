HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Are Selling Their Sweet Hollywood Hills Home

Megan Willett
Sacha Isla House of the Day LA

Photo: Estately

Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher are selling their Hollywood Hills West home for $2.595 million, according to a report in the LA Times (via Estately).The stars of The Dictator and Wedding Crashers are leaving behind the Mid-century property with four bedrooms and two and a half baths. It also comes with a lagoon-style pool, spa, and outdoor gym.

rumour has it that the Cohens have been renting out the house for the past few years for $10,995 a month while living in a larger home nearby.

2950 Okean Place was originally built in 1959, and was recently renovated.

Source: LA Times

The house is a single-story, and has views of the surrounding canyon and mountains.

Source: LA Times

The beamed ceilings rise to 22 feet within the home.

Source: LA Times

The entire mansion measures just under 3,000 square feet.

Source: Estately

A look at the kitchen and breakfast nook.

The home has a large, open patio.

Source: Estately

There are a total of four bedrooms inside the home.

Source: Estately

The master bedroom's bathroom has his and hers sinks.

It also has ample closet space.

This office room has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the backyard pool.


Here's a look at the lagoon-style pool and hot tub.

Source: Estately

There's also a media room/den.

Source: LA Times

And ample outdoor seating to take in the surrounding views.

Source: Estately

Tons of people are selling in Beverly Hills lately.

Buy The Sultan Of Brunei's Former Mansion For $38 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.