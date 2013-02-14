HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Are Selling Their Sweet Hollywood Hills Home

Photo: Estately

Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher are selling their Hollywood Hills West home for $2.595 million, according to a report in the LA Times (via Estately).The stars of The Dictator and Wedding Crashers are leaving behind the Mid-century property with four bedrooms and two and a half baths. It also comes with a lagoon-style pool, spa, and outdoor gym.



rumour has it that the Cohens have been renting out the house for the past few years for $10,995 a month while living in a larger home nearby.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.