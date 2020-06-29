Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated a right-wing rally and got people in the crowd to sing that they wanted to infect Obama and Fauci with COVID-19

indianola1/YouTube Sacha Baron Cohen at the Three Percenters rally in Olympia, Washington, June 27, 2020.

The comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Saturday pranked a right-wing rally by leading a singalong that called for infecting Dr. Anthony Fauci, former President Barack Obama, and others with COVID-19, according to Variety magazine.

The right-wing group called the Three Percenters held the rally in Olympia, Washington, at which a bluegrass performer got the crowd to join him in lyrics such as “Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu.”

After video footage spread on social media, Variety said it confirmed that the singer was Baron Cohen.

According to a video interview with the event organiser posted on social media, Baron Cohen first posed as a political-action committee leader who offered to sponsor the event and add a new band to the schedule.

The organiser said this “sponsor” also organised security, who then prevented others from cutting the power to the stage. This was because Baron Cohen started singing “racist and divisive lyrics,” according to the video.

Holy shit ???? Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington 3% (local rightwing militia) event in Olympia a few minutes ago. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security… And then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen. ???? pic.twitter.com/mllLkKBcpZ — Spek (@spekulation) June 27, 2020

A video of the performance includes audio of members of the crowd joining Baron Cohen’s call-and-response routine. This singled out liberals, Chinese people, mask-wearers, CNN, Hillary Clinton, and Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, among others, to be infected with the “Wuhan flu” or to be chopped up “like the Saudis do.”

One part of the song suggested that Chinese people made the coronavirus “in a sushi factory.” Cohen then sang “Sushi-eaters, what we gonna do?” with the crowd replying “Inject them with the Wuhan flu!”

Footage from other moments shows audience members giving Baron Cohen a thumbs-down sign or waving him off the stage.

indianola1/YouTube A woman, centre-right, at a Three Percenters rally infiltrated by the comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, gives a thumbs-down at his performance.

The Three Percenters are a pro-gun right-wing group that the Southern Poverty Law Centre refers to as part of the “the antigovernment militia movement.”

The group says on its website that it is “a national organisation made up of patriotic citizens who love their country, their freedoms, and their liberty.” The site includes a vehement denial that racism, or anti-government sentiment, play any part in its ideology.

Baron Cohen may have organised the stunt for his “Who Is America?” show on Showtime. It falls in line with his unique brand of satirical reality TV, in which he frequently poses as a reactionary or bigoted figure in real-life situations to gauge public reaction.

