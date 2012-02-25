Sacha Baron Cohen's "Dictator" Fires Back At The Oscars' Ban With This Video

Photo: Paramount

UPDATE:

We knew this would happen. Dressed as Middle Eastern General Alladeen from upcoming film “The Dictator,” Sacha Baron Cohen produced a video to address his character’s Oscar ban.



The “Dictator” shares his outrage while simultaneously applauding the Academy for taking away his free speech.

Oh, and he also calls the Academy a bunch of Zionists. That will go over well.

See the entire video below.

Looks like Sacha Baron Cohen‘s onscreen characters aren’t enjoyable to everyone.

On Tuesday, the “Borat” actor threatened to come to Sunday’s Oscar show dressed in character from his new movie “The Dictator,” in which he plays the evil, bizarre-looking General Aladeen.

And the Academy is far too sophisticated to be the butt of any jokes or shenanigans on their big day.

They issued a warning to the comedian: if he went in costume and character, his Oscar ticket would not be issued.

A rep from the academy explained to E! News, “Our tradition has been to not use our carpet as a location for promotional stunts.”

But the Academy did make it clear that they have not officially banned Cohen. Everyone is just waiting to hear how the shock-inducing comedian wishes to proceed.

“We’ve made our position clear to Mr. Cohen’s team,” added the rep. “We’d love to have him at the show, but the ball is in his court.”

And this isn’t the first time the Academy has shown their displeasure toward Oscar nominees’ antics before.

When asked if Cohen would present an award at the 2007 awards show (the year he was nominated for Best Screenplay for “Borat”), Cohen said he would only do it if he was allowed to wear his Borat costume onstage.

They said no, so he said no.

It’s not like the Oscars are the MTV Awards, psht.

