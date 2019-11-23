Watch the viral clip of Sacha Baron Cohen tearing into Mark Zuckerberg over hate speech, violence, and political lies on Facebook

Kevin Webb
Jordan Strauss/Invision/APActor Sacha Baron Cohen gave a speech to the Anti-Defamation League.
  • Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen had harsh words for the country’s biggest tech companies while accepting the International Leadership Award from the Anti-Defamation League on Thursday.
  • Cohen criticised online platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Google for generating “the greatest propaganda machine in history,” and giving violent extremists a platform to reach billions of people.
  • Cohen called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s stance on free speech “ludicrous,” referring to Facebook’s unwillingness to remove political ads and other social media posts that contain intentional lies and misinformation.
  • “Freedom of speech is not freedom of reach,” Cohen said during the 25-minute speech aimed at some of the world’s most powerful tech companies. You can watch Cohen’s full acceptance speech below, and read our complete breakdown for more context.
