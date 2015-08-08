Influential Twitter investor Chris Sacca says Dorsey should be permanent CEO

One of Twitter’s most influential investors is calling for co-founder Jack Dorsey to be the company’s new permanent CEO.

Chris Sacca, who was one of Twitter’s early investors and has been vocal about the need to fix the company’s problems, unleashed a tweet storm on Friday urging the company to put Dorsey in charge. Dorsey is currently Twitter’s interim CEO and also has another full-time job as CEO of Square, a digital payments company that he founded.

Sacca wants Dorsey to get the top spot, while revenue boss Adam Bain should be appointed President and COO. Evan Williams, another Twitter co-founder should be made chairman of the board, in Sacca’s view.

Twitter should name @jack as full-time CEO and promote @adambain to President and COO. @ev should become Executive Chairman of the board.

— Chris Sacca (@sacca) August 7, 2015

