Hedge Fund Manager Steve Cohen's Guide To An Awesome Super Bowl Party

SAC Capital increased its position in Domino’s Pizza just two weeks before Super Bowl XLV, leading some investors to wonder, does manager Steve Cohen know something we don’t?Yeah, he does. He knows how to throw a kick-arse Super Bowl party.
In fact, a closer look at SAC Captial’s holdings shows that you could put together a major football viewing bash using only products from companies that they have invested in.
So if Steve were to plan a SAC-themed Super Bowl party, we think it might go something like this…
Holding: BJ's Wholesale Club
Get a great deal on Vizio Via TruLED XVT Extreme 55' HD TV, and it will feel like you're in Cowboys Stadium.
Holdings: Time Warner and Cablevision
Rabbit ears won't cut it here.
Holdings: Devon, AES, Petrohawk, Murphy Oil, Constellation, Sempra
Holdings: BJ's Wholesale Club or Kroger
No one wants to do dishes after a full day of eating.
Holding: Apple
Of course you need a pregame music to get everyone pumped up. Wiz Kahlifa's 'Black and Yellow,' is a sure hit for Steelers fans this year.
Holding: PepsiCo
Pick up some Lay's Classic Chips, Lay's Smooth Ranch Dip, Doritos, Matador Beef Jerky, and some SunChips, to keep guests munching before the main dish arrives.
Holding: Domino's Pizza
Not only does Domino's have cheap pizza, but they also have chicken wings, salads, pastas, and breadsticks. A dish for every taste bud at the party.
Holding: Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods carries a wide variety of organic and natural food. So for the friend that's on a diet, why not pick up some veggie trays and hummus?
Holding: PepsiCo
Pick up a few cases of Pepsi products like Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Mountain Dew, Rootbeer, SoBe, and Lipton iced tea.
Holding: Discovery Communications (owner of Animal Planet Network)
Puppy Bowl VII will be on Animal Planet all day. So much cuter than Fergie.
Some of your guest have a few too many beers? Rent a van (with designated driver) to get them all home safe
Holding: Hertz Rental Cars
Rent your friends a car at Hertz, and they'll come pick you up.
Holding: Starbucks
Get breakfast from the local Starbucks and pick up an assortment of scones, muffins, and pound cake, along with a few boxes of coffee.
