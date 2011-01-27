Hedge Fund Manager Steve Cohen's Guide To An Awesome Super Bowl Party

SAC Capital increased its position in Domino’s Pizza just two weeks before Super Bowl XLV, leading some investors to wonder, does manager Steve Cohen know something we don’t?Yeah, he does. He knows how to throw a kick-arse Super Bowl party.

In fact, a closer look at SAC Captial’s holdings shows that you could put together a major football viewing bash using only products from companies that they have invested in.

So if Steve were to plan a SAC-themed Super Bowl party, we think it might go something like this…

First, Steve needs an awesome television

Holding: BJ's Wholesale Club

Get a great deal on Vizio Via TruLED XVT Extreme 55' HD TV, and it will feel like you're in Cowboys Stadium.

Hook that bad boy up to some Hi-Def cable TV

Holdings: Time Warner and Cablevision

Rabbit ears won't cut it here.

Don't worry about your electricity bill. SAC has plenty of energy stocks

Holdings: Devon, AES, Petrohawk, Murphy Oil, Constellation, Sempra

Next, stock up on the paper products

Holdings: BJ's Wholesale Club or Kroger

No one wants to do dishes after a full day of eating.

Fire up the pre-game playlist from the iTunes Store

Holding: Apple

Of course you need a pregame music to get everyone pumped up. Wiz Kahlifa's 'Black and Yellow,' is a sure hit for Steelers fans this year.

FOOD TIME! Start with some snacks

Holding: PepsiCo

Pick up some Lay's Classic Chips, Lay's Smooth Ranch Dip, Doritos, Matador Beef Jerky, and some SunChips, to keep guests munching before the main dish arrives.

And who doesn't like pizza?

Holding: Domino's Pizza

Not only does Domino's have cheap pizza, but they also have chicken wings, salads, pastas, and breadsticks. A dish for every taste bud at the party.

But don't neglect the health nuts...

Holding: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods carries a wide variety of organic and natural food. So for the friend that's on a diet, why not pick up some veggie trays and hummus?

BEER RUN!

Holding: Casey's General Store

Because what's a football game without a beer?

And maybe some soda, for the underage crowd/designated drivers

Holding: PepsiCo

Pick up a few cases of Pepsi products like Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Mountain Dew, Rootbeer, SoBe, and Lipton iced tea.

HALFTIME! Screw the Black-Eyed Peas. It's time for the PUPPY BOWL!

Holding: Discovery Communications (owner of Animal Planet Network)

Puppy Bowl VII will be on Animal Planet all day. So much cuter than Fergie.

Some of your guest have a few too many beers? Rent a van (with designated driver) to get them all home safe

Holding: Hertz Rental Cars

Rent your friends a car at Hertz, and they'll come pick you up.

But for those guests who overstay their welcome (or need to sleep one off), plan a nice breakfast

Holding: Starbucks

Get breakfast from the local Starbucks and pick up an assortment of scones, muffins, and pound cake, along with a few boxes of coffee.

But let's be honest, it's much more fun to actually be AT the game

