SAC Capital Responds To Criminal Charges Of Insider Trading Against The Firm

Steve Cohen’s $14 billion SAC Capital Advisors broke its radio silence moments ago to respond to today’s federal indictment against the firm on criminal charges of insider trading.



Via CNBC’s Kayla Tausche:

“SAC has never encouraged, promoted or tolerated insider trading and takes its compliance and management obligations seriously. The handful of men who admit they broke the law does not reflect the honesty, integrity and character of the thousands of men and women who have worked at SAC over the past 21 years. We will continue to operate as we work through these matters.”

It’s business as usual, folks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.