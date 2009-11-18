SAC Sells 90% Of Its Stake In Bank of America

SAC Capital Advisors dropped a few big names from its portfolio last quarter, though it increased its reported stock holdings by $2.3 billion to over $10 billion.



The hedge fund sold 7 million shares of Bank of America, which was 90% of its stake in the bank. It also sold all of its stake in Occidental, and some of its Apple holdings.

The fund chose to invest instead in over 300 new companies, most notably $430 million worth of Wyeth. The pharmaceutical company was bought by Pfizer last month, in which SAC had a $100 million stake.

Occidental shares have risen from a recent low in August of $68.34 to a recent high of $84.48 yesterday. In October the oil company announced the purchase of the energy trading unit Phibro, sold by Citi at a highly discounted price because of the government’s $100 million pay package of Andy Hall.

