ANOTHER ONE: Veteran SAC Capital Trader Arrested

Reuters/ Steve MarcusFrom WSJ, another arrest at Steve Cohen’s embattled SAC Capital:



Michael Steinberg, 40 years old, was led out of his building on New York’s Park Avenue in handcuffs around 6 a.m. Mr. Steinberg has worked at Stamford, Conn.-based SAC since 1997 and at its Sigma Capital Management unit in New York since 2003, dealing closely with SAC’s billionaire founder Steven A. Cohen. Details of the charges are expected to become public later Friday.

We’ll have more as details develop.

