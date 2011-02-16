SAC Capital Ups Stakes Across Portfolio With Big Increases In Apple And Healthcare

SAC Capital’s latest 13F is out, and Cohen remains bullish across a whole range of sectors — from tech to healthcare to retail to energy — and the hedge fund’s portfolio looks similar to previous quarters, though with increases in most positions.



Steve Cohen’s mammoth hedge fund had notable increases in its Apple and Genzyme stakes, and both positions rank in the firm’s top four holdings.

Interestingly, Cohen opened a new postion in Advanced Micro Devices — one of the tech stocks at the centre of the FBI’s massive insider trading scandal, in which many former SAC employees have been subpoeaned or charged.

The firm doubled its Sprint stake, and also added to its Berkshire Hathaway position in Q4, while slashing its investment in General Electric.

Apart from Sprint, SAC had notable increases in television service providers Time Warner (though it decreased its Time Warner Cable position), Comcast and DirecTV.

SAC increased its stake in:

APPLE ~$315 million (added ~500,000 shares to take stake to ~876,000 shares)

GENZYME CORP ~$467 million (added ~1,600,000 shares to take stake to ~6,505,000 shares)

ALCON ~$580 million (added ~184,000 to take stake to ~3,500,000 shares)

HUMAN GENOME SCIENCES ~$199 million (added ~3,600,000 million to take stake to ~7,790,500 shares)

BP ~$80 million ( 1,760,571 shares)

SPRINT NEXTEL ~$100 million (added ~10,300,000 to take stake to ~22,209,200 shares)

GOLDMAN SACHS ~$15 million (added ~86,000 shares to take stake to ~90,000 shares)

GAP INC ~$136 million (added abou ~6,000,000 shares to take stake to ~ 6,339,000 shares)

Also Microsoft; Amazon; Dendreon; AES, DirecTV; Nabors; Walgreen; Textron; Berkshire Hathaway

SAC decreased its stake in:

GENERAL ELECTRIC ~$122 million (~5,656,600 shares)

PLAINS EXPL ~$348 million (~9,033,000 shares)

BJS WHOLESALE CLUB ~$49 million (~1,000,000 shares)

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATNS ~$104 million (~2,600,000 shares)

TIME WARNER CABLE ~$37 million (~567,500 shares)

Also Hertz Global; PepsiCo; United Technologies

SAC’s Top 10 holdings are:

Alcon Genzyme Plains Exploration Apple Danaher Dendreon HGSI EMC Pride International Fossil

