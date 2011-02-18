Meet SAC Capital's New 23-Year-Old Tennis Star Recruit Who Loves To Boogie

Photo: Wikipedia

SAC Capital has a new analyst. His name is Marc Asch, and according to Hedge Fund Alert he joined Steve Cohen’s shop in mid-January, and before that worked at Barclays Capital, where he covered banks.Does this mean Stevie is about to start focusing on financials? Maybe.



But back to the matter at hand, who is Marc Asch?

After some deep Googleporting, we discovered he attended the super-exclusive Massachusetts boarding school, Philips Andover Academy, from which he graduated in 2005.

After high school he returned to campus at least once, where he performed in an event called “Abbot Caberet,” where his duds and sultry dance moves were much applauded in a review of the revue:

On the topic of sensual, the next band, the Chicksy Dicks, performed a super-sexy cover of the Romanian song “Dragostea din Tei.” Murmuring into the microphone as the lights began to rise, Nick Shea ’05, otherwise known as “Shea-bird,” said, “This song is in the key of sexy,” and indeed it was.

Marc Asch ’05 and Geoff Miller ’05, clad in shiny shirts and tight jeans, did some of the most suggestive pelvic thrusting ever to grace this campus.

Now, from these dates — he graduated from Andover in 2005 — and the fact that Andover is in Massachusetts, we assume that he is the same Marc Asch that then went to Cornell and played tennis for the university (he began his degree in August of ’05 and he is from Reading, Mass).

Which means this guy is an amazing tennis player, who made it to number 59 in the national rankings for his age, and was at one point ranked #1 in Massachusetts. In 2009 he won his draw of the Columbia Classic tournament, and won doubles games in competitions with Yale and singles games at Princeton.

He was also selected for the ITA All-Academic Team award. Candidates must satisfy criteria including:

Be a varsity letter winner

Have a grade point average of at least 3.50

That same Marc Asch interned at Highbridge.

We’re not surprised Marc made the SAC cut — he’s a stellar athlete who went to a good school. Case-closed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.