SAC Capital Likes These 12 Stocks

SAC Capital, named after the hedge fund’s manager Steven A. Cohen, has been purchasing a number of stocks as of late, according to SEC filings.Here are updates on 12 positions.
1. Dillard’s (DDS) – 2,134,273 shares, 4.7%
2. Ariad Pharmeceuticals (ARIA) – 8,303,403 shares, 5%
3. Sequenom (SQNM) – 6,128,919 shares, 5.4%
4. Zillow (Z) – 1,011,501 shares, 5%
5. Western Refining (WNR) – 4,860,883 shares, 5.4%
6. Yelp (YELP) – 415,847 shares, 5.1%
7. Movado Group (MOV) – 943,890 shares, 5.1%
8. Accretive Health (AH) – 5,005,600 shares, 5%
9. Walter Energy (WLT) – 3,143,160 shares, 5%
10. Santarus (SNTS) – 3,231,392 shares, 5.2%
11. Clearwater Paper (CLW) – 1,640,000 shares, 7.2%
12. Select Comfort (SCSS) – 2,848,966 shares, 5%
Tip of the hat to Market Folly, who originally noticed Cohen’s new investments.
