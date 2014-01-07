Someone Is Selling A SAC Capital Fleece On EBay For $US1,500

eBay/madinny ‘Own a piece of history!’

Just in time for Frontline’s big expos

é of beleaguered hedge fund SAC Capital and the insider trading trial of its former employee Mathew Martoma, someone is auctioning off a SAC fleece on eBay.

“Own a piece of history,” writes eBay user madinny.

Bidding starts at $US1,500 for the “coveted original blue version” of the SAC jacket and three other hedge fund fleeces.

Why such a high price? “I need to pay my health insurance for a few months and having these places on my resume hasn’t worked out too well,” madinny writes.

Here’s the description on eBay (from Dealbreaker via Dealbook’s Matthew Goldstein):

This package includes 4 hedge fund fleece jackets, including the coveted original blue version of the S.A.C. Capital (being profiled on Frontline this Tuesday January 7th at 10pm on PBS), all in size XL. All are in very good condition, SAC and Sigma (made by Vantage) have been worn but are in good condition, the Stratix (made by Lands End) is mint, and the Quadrum (made by Port Authority) is unworn with original tags. All 4 hedge funds have been in the news recently, own a piece of history! Best of all you don’t even need to get screamed at, be told you are useless, sell your soul, have your hair go grey or worse yet lose it altogether… There is a high minimum as I need to pay my health insurance for a few months and having these places on my resume hasn’t worked out too well. Copy of resume will be included free of charge…

