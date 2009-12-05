Former SAC Capital Employee Details Forced Oral Sex, Hormone Use, Sodomy, And Cross Dressing

Today, we wrote about how Steven Cohen’s SAC Capital may be the next big FBI insider trading target, partially stemming from ties to the Galleon hedge fund case.

SAC is also in the news because of recently unsealed court documents (below, via Reuters) regarding former SAC analyst Andrew Tong. The documents add shocking details to already reported allegations of extreme sexual harassment at SAC.

First, there’s the issue of Tong being forced to dress as a woman by the portfolio manager he worked for, Ping Jiang:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b195daa0000000000091936/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="tong" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Then, there’s the alleged forced use of female hormones:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b195db40000000000957844/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="tong SAC" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

But now, we see just how bad it got:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b195dc60000000000b00e9b/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="tong SAC" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Even if it weren’t trading related, the allegations are awful. But apparently, the harassment figured into financial decisions:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b195dd000000000002bb011/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="tong SAC" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Here’s the full thing, via Reuters:

Andrew Tong vs SAC Settlement 2006



Image: Photo: nypost.com via New York Magazine

