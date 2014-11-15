Even Hedge Funds That Don't Exist Anymore Have To File With The SEC

Today, hedge funds have to disclose their equity holdings in a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here’s the new 13F filing from SAC Capital, the namesake fund founded by legendary trader Steven A. Cohen.

That’s right. It’s blank. Reminder: They’re now called Point72 Asset Management.

In the summer of 2013, SAC was criminally indicted on insider trading charges. Federal prosecutors charged the fund “with criminal responsibility for insider trading offenses committed by numerous employees and made possible by institutional practices that encouraged the widespread solicitation and use of illegal inside information.”

SAC pleaded guilty in November 2013 and agreed to pay a $US1.8 billion fine.

SAC also agreed to no longer manage outside capital and to operate as a “family office” instead. The fund then changed its name to Point72 Asset Management.

