Presenting The Complete List Of SAC-Affiliated Hedge Funds

Since the feds seem to be particularly interested in hedge funders formerly at SAC Capital, we figured we’d round up all the hedge funds that are SAC affiliates.



All of the funds below are hedge funds run by former SAC men. Four of them have received subpoenas so far. Only two of them have been raided (as far as we know).

Let us know in the comments who we’ve missed..

David Ganek’s and Anthony Chiasson’s Level Global. Both men are SAC alums, and Level Global has already been raided.

Rich Schimel’s, Lawrence Sapanski’s, and Chad Loweth’s Diamondback. Schimel is Cohen’s brother in law. All men are SAC alums.

Richard Grodin of Stratix Asset Management, and later, Quadrum, has received a subpoena, according to BusinessWeek. (Stratix and Quadrum are now both closed.)

Richard Choo-Beng Lee – the co-founder of Spherix Capital has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors in its probe of the Galleon Group hedge fund, according to BusinessWeek.

Adam Sender’s Exis Capital. Sender is a huge art collector, much like both Steve Cohen and SAC alum David Ganek.

Abe and Jack Eisenstadt’s Dabroes (equity trading) – yes they are brothers and yes, that’s what Dabroes means.

Ping Jiang’s Ping Capital Management

Brian Cohn’s Archeroak Capital Management. The fund is still in the early stages – it hasn’t even started trading yet.

John Liu’s Han Capital Management.

Christopher Zepf’s and Brian Thonn’s Maiden Kingdom Ridge Capital. Read more about the fund by clicking here.

Julie Macklowe’s Macklowe Asset Management. (Now closed and also, it’s highly unlikely because she’s not taken entirely seriously.)

Michael Keohane is co-manager of Bourgeon Capital Management’s hedge fund, and was an analyst at SAC where he “co-managed a $125 million long/short equity Long/Short Equity A hedge fund strategy that involves buying certain stocks long and selling others short. There usually isn’t a restriction on the country that the stocks trade in either. ….. Click the link for more information. hedge fund portfolio.”

Some former SAC Capital employees are reportedly also at Balyasny Asset Management, which has also been named in the investigation.

Click here to see the complete list of who’s been named in the investigation >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.