Sabrina Ionescu looks like the superstar we were promised just two games into her WNBA career

Sabrina Ionescu has been given VIP treatment for far longer than she’s been a WNBA player, but in her second game in the league, she put on a performance befitting a superstar.

The 5-foot-11 point guard recorded 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists against the Dallas Wings Wednesday night, scoring more than 40% of her team’s point total in her 34 minutes on the floor.

Many fans saw the influence of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant – a known mentor of Ionescu’s – reflected in the New York Liberty rookie’s breakout performance.

Sabrina Ionescu was receiving superstar treatment well before she ever suited up for a WNBA team, but no one was entirely sure how long it would take for the 22-year-old point guard to play up to the massive expectations cast upon her.

Turns out, the answer was less than a week.

In her second game since the New York Liberty selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu dropped a thirty-piece on the Dallas Wings and her former Oregon Ducks co-star, Satou Sabally. Ionescu’s 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor accounted for more than 40% of New York’s 80-point total. And she added seven rebounds and seven dimes to boot, making her the first Liberty player to record a 30-5-5 stat line in the last five seasons.

“I definitely felt a little bit more like myself – more comfortable, more confident in the game,” Ionescu said after the game.

Ionescu’s impressive showing came four days after what many described as a lacklustre 12-point, six-rebound, and four-assist performance in Saturday’s WNBA season opener. But considering the Walnut Creek, California, native faced a star-studded Seattle Storm squad featuring the likes of legendary point guard Sue Bird and 2018 league MVP Breanna Stewart, she composed herself decently in her 34 minutes on the floor.

“I just needed a feel for the game a little bit in that first game and kind of get my feet under me,” Ionescu said. “Now I’m feeling a lot more confident and getting used to a lot of the defences I’m having to face.”

Still, Ionescu’s tremendous performance Wednesday night aligned more closely with the output fans of the W expected from her all along. She went six-for-10 from beyond the arc, showcasing her trademark step-back in addition to various other skills from her comprehensive toolset throughout the night.

Sabrina Ionescu BALLED! 33 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast in only her 2nd pro game! (via @nyliberty) pic.twitter.com/9KsfQEMzmw — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 30, 2020

The 5-foot-11 sharpshooter has been primed to be a star for many years and was arguably the most highly-anticipated WNBA prospect since Stewart joined the league in 2016. In her four years playing for the Ducks, Ionescu became the NCAA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles and the only Division I player – man or woman – to log 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds over the course of their career.

Ionescu’s utter dominance at the college level drew attention from some of the biggest stars in the game, including late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his basketball-loving daughter, Gigi. The Oregon star built a relationship with both Kobe and Gigi as she stepped into the national spotlight, and when the father-daughter duo tragically died in a helicopter accident along with seven others back in January, Ionescu spoke at their memorial.

Many fans saw the Black Mamba’s influence reflected in the Liberty rookie’s breakout performance on Wednesday night.

Sabrina has so much of Kobe’s energy about her my God — Julia Poe (@jpoe24601) July 30, 2020

I see so much of Kobe in Sabrina Ionescu. His legacy is in great hands. #WNBATwitter — Rachael Gregory (@RachGregory31) July 30, 2020

Say what you want about the WNBA but Sabrina Ionescu might just be the woman to turn that league around… She's COMPLETELY DIFFERENT from any woman I've ever seen play basketball. I see what Kobe saw in her, she's got IT. She's the one… — ChiseledAdonis (@chiseledadonis) July 30, 2020

33 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists in her second game, wearing the “Big Stage” Kobe 5. Sabrina’s got #MambaMentality @wslam pic.twitter.com/GMcOvex741 — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) July 30, 2020

Though Ionescu has the potential to be a leading figure in the league for years to come, her Liberty team still has lots of room for improvement. They lost their opening-night matchup with the Storm by 16 points and their Wednesday-night game against a young Wings roster by 13 points.

“That part still isn’t up to my standard, our standard as a team and an organisation,” Ionescu said. “We’re still getting used to each other. We’re still a new team, a brand new team with a lot of new faces, so it’s just gonna take some growing pains.”

New York will return to the floor Friday at 7 p.m. to face the Atlanta Dream before battling Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday afternoon.

