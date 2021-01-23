Fans think Sabrina Carpenter's new song is a 'petty' response to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers Licence'

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images / Rachel Luna/FilmMagic Sabrina Carpenter, 21, and Olivia Rodrigo, 17, both starred on Disney Channel.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new song “Skin” seems like a response to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers Licence.”

In her own hit song, Rodrigo mentions a “blonde girl” that she’s jealous of, possibly Carpenter.

Carpenter is reportedly dating Rodrigo’s ex-boyfriend, and critics have called her new song “petty.”

Sabrina Carpenter surprise-released a new song on Friday, which seems inspired by Olivia Rodrigo’s own smash hit.

In Carpenter’s new song, “Skin,” she appears to address another girl who’s recently caused conflict and put her “in the spotlight.”

It also includes lyrics like, “Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme” and “Don’t drive yourself insane.”

Rodrigo released her debut single “Drivers Licence” on January 8. In the second verse, the 17-year-old singer references a “blonde girl” who’s “probably” dating her ex: “She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Many fans interpreted the line as a reference to Carpenter, 21, who is four years Rodrigo’s senior.

The “Girl Meets World” actress is reportedly dating Joshua Bassett, Rodrigo’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” costar and apparent ex-boyfriend.

joshuatbassett/TikTok / Kevin Winter/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett, left, wore matching Halloween costumes in 2020.

“Drivers Licence” immediately topped charts worldwide. In addition to praise from fellow artists, including Rodrigo’s hero Taylor Swift, the song’s success was partially fuelled by rumours about its real-life parallels.



‘Drivers Licence’ by Olivia Rodrigo is TikTok’s latest obsession. A speculated love triangle is fuelling its popularity.



Indeed, in the chorus of her new song, Carpenter sings, “You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While hÐµ’s on mine.”

However, “Skin” has not been received with the same open arms.

“Sabrina” began trending on Twitter Friday morning, as fans joked about Carpenter’s imagined reaction to Rodrigo’s lyrics.

Many memes depicted her response as overblown or aggressive, while some people described her new song as “petty.”

she’s literally a heart broken 16 year old who basically said your so perfect she’s insecure why tf you have to talk about being on the skin of the boy she loves let’s relax — rylie :) (@likeyouevans) January 22, 2021

WHAT IN THE SOFT GIRL DISS TRACK IS SKIN ?????????????? SABRINA P L Z LET HER BREATHE YOU ALREADY HAVE HER MAN pic.twitter.com/foy6o8zDh8 — BriIsAFakeFan♟ (@BriHates5sos) January 22, 2021

olivia: she’s so pretty i wish i was her

sabrina: pic.twitter.com/sGtV4Y03uW — sierra ???? (@sierraajoyner) January 22, 2021

olivia rodrigo: she's blonde and pretty and everything im not

sabrina carpenter: pic.twitter.com/OX4pFWaMWl — Cowboy Like Me Supremacist (@demisfaultagain) January 22, 2021

sabrina when she was called “blonde” by a 17 year old pic.twitter.com/lNldMhMXkm — sierra???? (@SIERRAT0NIN) January 22, 2021

Olivia didn’t even diss Sabrina…why is Sabrina being so petty ? ???? pic.twitter.com/jlzt0LtiAK — ®️ | evermore???? (@evermoretrack2) January 22, 2021

i promise i like sabrina and i’ve liked her since the disney channel, all i’m saying is I think the lyrics of skin were petty and not necessary pic.twitter.com/QTpRec9WrY — —kc (@holygroundd22) January 22, 2021

i love both !! but sabrina really shaded her throughout the whole song while olivia jus had one tiny part about her. sounds just a lil petty. also the lyric ‘you can try to get under my skin while he’s on mine’ didn’t sit right w me. a beautiful song tho, i jus don’t like the msg — r (@inselfishlove) January 22, 2021

Naturally, many of Carpenter’s fans defended her, arguing she has the right to “explain her side” â€” especially after the success and media coverage of “Drivers Licence.”

Please read this so you can understand. Sabrina Carpenter is a beautiful soul and has been suffering a lot of hate in the past few weeks! pic.twitter.com/9NZWZEYefG — Mariana Gonzales (@mar1_gonzales) January 22, 2021

so when drivers license released sabrina gets bashed on tiktok, flooded w comments and be called a “homewrecker” but when she explains her side then all of a sudden drivers license had barely anything to do w her…. https://t.co/2fGLwVLWBs — laurie SKIN OUT NOW (@brinasbirkin) January 22, 2021

Others focused on Carpenter and Rodrigo “fighting over” Bassett, joking that a man isn’t worth all this trouble.

i can’t believe olivia rodrigo and sabrina carpenter are fighting over this dude pic.twitter.com/12quOijYx5 — Sanika (@Sanika1020) January 22, 2021

stop trashing sabrina, yeah the song is petty whatever let’s focus on the real problem here. MEN pic.twitter.com/L72bpP533g — maegan (@CallingCrying) January 22, 2021

NOT SABRINA CARPENTER AND OLIVIA RODRIGO FEUDING OVER THIS WHITE MAN ???? pic.twitter.com/glFTZHGRzv — a. (@folkmilf) January 22, 2021

can olivia and sabrina just pull off a lizzie mcguire concert and join forces against a boy pic.twitter.com/GWPyDN6JmE — ciara (@ciaragan) January 22, 2021

A representative for Carpenter did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

