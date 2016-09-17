This one illustration made the entire Google Doodle team cry

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images Sabrina Brady, the student artist who won the Doodle 4 Google contest in 2013.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room when the Google Doodle team first saw Sabrina Brady’s illustration in 2013.

“It was a Doodle about her best day ever, and it was the day her father came back from military duty,” Ryan Germick, the head of Google Doodle, told Business Insider. “It was a really touching Doodle and tears were just pouring out of everyone’s eyes.”

Brady’s design, called “Coming Home,” won the contest that year. The theme, “My Best Day Ever…” elicited 130,000 submissions. Brady’s drawing told the story of her dad coming home after being deployed in Iraq for 18 months.

Germick said that emotional connection is what he looks for in Doodles, first and foremost.

“One thing that’s really nice is that this is not about having the most incredible rendering skills and being able to draw super 3D effects,” Germick told Business Insider. “This is about being able to express your humanity and your individual interests and passions through a piece of artwork.”

Google Sabrina Brady’s Google Doodle, called ‘Coming Home.’

Google’s annual contest, Doodle 4 Google, kicked off Wednesday and submissions have likely already started pouring in. This year’s theme will be “What I see for the future…” and the winner will receive an array of big prizes, like a $30,000 college scholarship and a trip to Google to meet the Doodle team.

