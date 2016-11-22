Sabra Hummus is recalling almost everything it makes

Sabra Hummus has issued a recall for nearly every one of its products due to Listeria contamination concerns.

The recall includes 57 varieties of the popular hummus brand, which covers everything it makes except for Sabra Organic Hummus, Sabra Salsa, Sabra Guacamole and Sabra Greek Yogurt Dips.

The company issued the recall because the infectious organism Listeria monocytogenes was found at the manufacturing facility where Sabra hummus is made, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration.

Symptoms of a Listeria infection include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea.

It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women as well as “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA.

The recall includes Sabra Hummus varieties with a “Best Before” date through January 23, 2017.

Sabra released a statement assuring customers that none of its products have tested positive for Listeria, even though it was found in a manufacturing facility.

The company said:

“We have invested heavily in technology and enhancing our processes and protocols, with guidance and input from external experts, to develop and put in place industry-leading food safety procedures, such as testing finished product from the production line every two minutes for pathogens including listeria. We want to reassure our consumers that our procedures include extensive finished product testing, and no products tested positive for contaminants. We are taking action because consumer safety is a top priority.”

