Sabotage Or Incompetence Are Only Explanations For Two Years Of Delays To Iran's Nuke Plant

Photo: AP

In the last two years, Iran has been hit by a series of events that kept the Bushehr nuclear plant from coming online. Many blame poor planning, while others blame sabotage.Here’s a look at 24-months of unlikely incidents:



The Stuxnet computer worm targeted one single Iranian device that makes weapons-usable uranium

Repeated unexplained gas pipeline explosions in the country

Major equipment failures in Iran’s first nuclear power plant preventing it from coming online

The murder of three Iranian physicists

An assassination attempt on Iran’s Chief of Atomic Energy organisation, Feredioun Abbasi

Israel has been cited as the number one suspect of these ‘sabotage’ missions, but of course there is no definitive proof.

There have also been claims that US operatives led the Stuxnet attack and the assassination attempt.

The plant’s equipment failures could not be accurately traced, but one insider claims that they are the result of shoddy workmanship and not sabotage.

Russia continues assisting Iran in its nuclear ambitions, with plans to build many more plants once Bushehr comes fully on line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.