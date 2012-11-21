It Appears People Might Be Sabotaging Ben & Jerry's Instagram Contest

Photo: Ben & Jerry’s / Instagram

A few days ago, ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s began a promotional contest via Instagram in which fans were asked to post photos of themselves using the hashtag “#CaptureEuphoria.”The best photos will be used later in an ad campaign, the company said.



But it appears that some people aren’t taking this competition seriously.

Sure, there are lots of photos of people looking delirious while eating New York Super Fudge Chunk.

But there’s also a lot of random stuff in there, such as depressing pictures of abandoned roads, sad looking dogs, and — perhaps inevitably — pictures of people’s butts.

The problem seems to be that Ben & Jerry’s feed automatically publishes any Instagram photo tagged “#CaptureEuphoria,” and some spoilsports are taking advantage of that.

No doubt the company will weed these out at a later date.

In the meantime, here’s a brief selection of photos from the contest that are unlikely to represent “euphoria” in B&J’s upcoming ads …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.