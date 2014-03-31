Arnold Schwarzenegger's Latest Movie 'Sabotage' Bombs At Theatres

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

After mostly negative reviews, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s latest movie “Sabotage” is a dud.

The Open Road Films movie made a weak debut with $US5.3 million opening weekend.

That’s less than the soft $7-8 million predictions the movie originally received.

This is the third straight bomb for Schwarzenegger at theatres in the U.S. after last year’s “Escape Plan” and “The Last Stand” debuted to $US9.9 million and $US6.2 million respectively.

“Escape Plan” went on to make $US137 million worldwide.

“Sabotage” cost an estimated $US35 million to make and debuted in 2,486 theatres.

In comparison, Wes Anderson’s film “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” which had a wide release in 977 theatres this weekend, made $US8.8 million.

