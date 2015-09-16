A Budweiser-Miller brewing company would be a monster

On Wednesday, SABMiller confirmed that its rival beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev is planning to buy the company.

AB InBev is the world’s biggest brewery by revenue, and makes fan favourites such as Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, and Becks — among others.

Meanwhile, SABMiller is the second-largest by revenue. Its beers include Fosters, Peroni, Miller, and Grolsch.

If the two companies indeed join forces, they would completely dominate the global profit pool.

According to a chart shared by Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts, in 2014 the two companies alone controled about 58% of the industry’s $US33 billion global profits.

By comparison, the next biggest company in terms of profits is Heineken with only 11.6% of the global profit pool, followed by Carlsberg with a mere 4.6%.

Check it out below.

