Sabine Lisicki Reaches Her First Grand Slam Semifinal

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Sabine Lisicki reached her first Grand Slam semifinal, beating 2007 finalist Marion Bartoli 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1 Tuesday under the Centre Court roof on another wet day at Wimbledon.Lisicki is only the second wild-card entry to reach the women’s semifinals at Wimbledon.



With heavy rain pelting the retractable white roof, Lisicki used her drop shot to perfection in the first two sets. The German served for the match at 5-4 in the second and held three match points, but Bartoli saved them all. On the second, Lisicki went to her go-to drop shot but put it into the net.

Bartoli, seeded ninth, eventually broke back when Lisicki double-faulted for the first time, and then won the tiebreaker.

